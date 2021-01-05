East Peoria Council passes school tobacco ordinance

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria City Council passed an ordinance to help regulate student tobacco use at schools Tuesday.

The ordinance will prohibit students under the age of 21 to be in possession of any tobacco, tobacco products, or electronic cigarettes on school property.

The change came in response to students over the age of 18 bringing tobacco products to school. Commissioner Seth Mingus said the ordinance will give School Resource Officers the ability to deter students from breaking school tobacco rules.

“When they get in trouble at school, the school can issue discipline, but our SRO doesn’t have the ability to issue a ticket, and that does not serve as much of a deterrent,” Mingus said. “It will help make sure we are keeping Tobacco out of the hands of students, which is something that we definitely want to make sure we do.”

On-site School Resource Officers will now be able to fine students caught with tobacco products on school grounds. The fines can range from $50 to $750.

The full council meeting is avalable on East Peoria’s Facebook page.