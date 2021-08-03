East Peoria Council proclamation makes August 2021 Duck Race Month

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A proclamation made August 2021 Duck Race Month during the East Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday.

According to the proclamation from Mayor John Kahl, the Center for Prevention of Abuse has provided safety and support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and elder abuse in the community since 1976.

Director of Marketing and Communications for the Center for Prevention of Abuse Camille Yameen accepted the proclamation for the center.

“We are proud to use 100% of the funds raised at the duck race to directly support and positively impact the lives of survivors of interpersonal violence we serve,” Yameen said.

Mayor Kahl invited all East Peoria residents to buy ducks to support the 33rd annual Duck Race to maintain the needed services and programming of the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

The Duck Race will be held on August 28, 2021, and ducks will be sold up until the day of the race.

More information about the Duck Race is available on its website.