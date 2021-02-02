East Peoria Council reacts to police-involved shooting

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria City Council reacted to the police-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday.

All members of the council said they were sending their thoughts and prayers to those injured after a domestic violence call ended with a police officer and two others to the hospital, and the suspect dead.

Commissioner Dan Decker wished all those injured speedy recoveries and said he supported all East Peoria officers.

“I support our officers, and I think our officers have a horribly dangerous job, especially in this day and age,” Decker said.

Mayor John Kahl did not want to comment on the case while it is still under investigation but echoed his support for East Peoria Police.

“The message that I want to send to every officer in the East Peoria Police Department is, We have always had you back, we have your back today, and we will continue to have you back tomorrow,” Kahl said.

Kahl said he will have more comments after the investigation wraps up.

East Peoria City Council also voted to approve an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the consent agenda Tuesday.

The agreement will help update three city intersections with dilemma zone detection. The devices mounted on traffic poles will monitor intersections and change traffic light timing to help prevent car accidents.

During the council meeting on Jan 19., East Peoria Commissioner Dan Decker said he wanted to help make the intersections safer.

“There have been fatalities at some of these intersections, so whenever we can do something to make them safer, we should jump at the opportunity,” Decker said.

The agreement part of a larger scale contract that will include multiple intersections, and is estimated to cost the city $4,830. The cost will not exceed $6,038.