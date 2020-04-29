East Peoria Council removes curbside recycling, Mayor pushes Pritzker to adjust his stay at home order

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria neighbors will have to say goodbye to curbside recycling for at least a year as city leaders cut services to bridge the budget gap.

City Council Tuesday discussed various personnel and service cuts in the city’s budget to accommodate financial struggles amid the pandemic. Commissioner Daniel Decker said it is not a desire to get rid of curbside recycling, but it is the best option in keeping everyone employed.

“As much as I don’t want to move forward in these directions, I don’t have an option that will be a better option…I am hopeful that it won’t be a year but I am also committed that the next budget Rick put forward will have recycling in it,” Decker said.

Decker also added that there are other ways to recycle. He said ending curbside recycling doesn’t mean residents can’t recycle anymore. He said neighbors can personally drop off their recyclable items at the PDC or Midwest Fiber Recycling.

Mayor John Kahl said while this was a tough decision, cutting recycling services will not lower property taxes.

“Just an FYI and this is a fact, property taxes do not and I repeat do not cover the cost of the recycling program this is covered out of general fund revenues,” Kahl said.

Commissioner Seth Mingus also added that the city gets a big portion of its revenue from sales tax and the Par-A-Dice Casino. He said with those two money streams impacted by the pandemic, shopping local will help fund services like curbside recycling.

“I want to encourage our residents that if you are going to shop, please shop local. I mean it’s important now more than ever to shop local but I would make the argument that it is important to shop local every time you going shopping,” Mingus said.

Before ending the meeting, Kahl gave an update with his discussion with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker regarding the state’s stay at home order. Last week Kahl submitted a two-month reopening plan that would open up East Peoria and the entire region.

He said Pritzker has no interest in reopening regionally, and that he is following the recommendations of medical experts and scientists.

“Why have we been quiet as a council? I think the council is unanimous in its support of a phased-in reopening plan, looking to make it effective May 1. We understand the health concerns behind COVID-19, but you also have to recognize the financial impact, which has been devastating not just the municipalities but the business community and not just the business community but to the 730,000 people that are now unemployed within the last 5-week period. So to turn a blind eye to that is not responsible at any level. And I am not criticizing him. We have been very respectful of the restrictions to date. I did stress that to the governor, but I told him I do have some concerns if he extends beyond April 30,” Kahl said.

Kahl said he doesn’t think Illinois will peak. He said he believes the state will see a plateau as the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases decline.

Kahl said he has been working with elective officials from four different counties to come up with a collective reopening plan, despite Pritzker’s stance. He plans to resend his plan to Pritzker Wednesday with 18 signatures.

Curbside recycling will end on May 1. You can watch the full meeting on the East Peoria City Council Facebook page.

The next meeting will be held viz Zoom Meetings on Tuesday, May 5.

