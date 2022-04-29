EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the three CVS locations in East Peoria is closing in May.

The CVS Pharmacy at 2540 Washington St. will close May 20, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS at 200 Main St. in East Peoria.

CVS also closed its sole location in Peoria’s Southside last summer.

CVS issued a statement to WMBD indicating the store closings are part of a larger reorganization of the company to “three distinct CVS store models” in order to “drive consumer engagement and help make health care more accessible and affordable.”

In addition to the traditional CVS Pharmacy with prescriptions and retail offerings, there will be “sites dedicated to primary care services” and “enhanced” CVS HealthHUB locations for health and wellness needs.