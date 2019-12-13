East Peoria Deputy Chief on paid leave, state’s attorney reviewing obstructed justice allegation

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz is wrapping up his review of obstruction of justice allegations made against the East Peoria Deputy Chief.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, Umholtz is reviewing a citation sent to his office from the Washington Police Department, alleging deputy chief Chad Lacost obstructed justice following a traffic stop where he actively detested cooperating with officers after a traffic stop on Nov. 23.

Police reports show the WPD cited Lacost with obstruction and speeding, but not operating a vehicle while intoxicated, though he “admitted to drinking ‘several beers’ and slurred his speech” when talking to a Washington officer. An officer continued asking Lacost to get out of his vehicle, and he refused.

Lacost did not partake in any field sobriety tests or take a breathalyzer. The officer that pulled him over said he had questions for Lacost, to which Lacost reportedly responded, “Seriously?”

Ultimately, East Peoria Police Chief Steve Roegge was contacted. When he arrived at the traffic stop at the 1000 block of School St, he got into LaCost’s car and drove him home.

Lacost is set to appear in court in Tazewell County on Dec. 20. He was placed on paid leave last week.