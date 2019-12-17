East Peoria deputy chief returns to sergeant rank after obstruction of justice citation

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — An East Peoria police officer has taken a step down in the department as he faces a citation for obstruction of justice.

Police Chief Steve Roegge on Tuesday said Chad Lacost went back to the sergeant position.

Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz is reviewing a case in which the Washington Police Department pulled then-deputy chief Lacost over for a traffic stop on Nov. 23.

“The officer has resigned his position as deputy chief and has currently gone back to the position of sergeant,” Roegge said. “Like I said, in this case here, there has been some changes with that.”

Police reports show the WPD cited Lacost with obstruction and speeding, but not operating a vehicle while intoxicated, though he “admitted to drinking ‘several beers’ and slurred his speech” when talking to a Washington officer. An officer continued asking Lacost to get out of his vehicle, and he refused.

It all ended when Roegge came to the scene, got into Lacost’s car, and drove him home.

Lacost is set to appear in court in Tazewell County on Friday He was placed on paid administrative earlier this week.