East Peoria Council discuss 2021-2022 budget

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Council had a discussion on the 2021-2022 budget Tuesday, March 16.

East Peoria’s Director of Finance Jeff Becker said tax revenue is down from last year. Becker said while sales tax numbers are down, they did make more than they expected.

“As a whole, we were better than expected during COVID-19,” Becker said. “But we are still budgeting behind where we were pre-COVID, sales tax numbers have just not gotten back up to what they were before.”

State income tax funds are down 10% due to budget cuts at the state level.

Gaming tax funds are also down. Pre-COVID, the city received about $4 million in gaming tax revenue. This year they received an estimated $1.6 million. The city hopes the amount will increase to $2 Million by next year.

East Peoria City Council will vote to approve the budget in April.

