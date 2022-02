EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink riders in East Peoria will need to find an alternate route.

The #9 East Peoria Eastside Route will not be in service for the remainder of Thursday. Anyone wanting to go to East Peoria will need to catch either the #20 ICC Express or the #8 East Peoria Sunnyland routes at the following lineups:

3:15 pm

4:15 pm

5:15 pm

Service on this route is expected to resume as scheduled on Friday.