EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria had an influx in economic growth over the 4th of July weekend.

Executive Director of the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce Rick Swan said stores and restaurants were much busier than anticipated.

Swan said he noticed hundreds of people stocking up at Walmart and Target. Carts were filled with food to have picnics and barbecues.

With fireworks happening right on the Peoria Riverfront, Swan said people came to shop from all over Central Illinois. “It was a great day for the whole region that day because people come from everywhere.”

While Swan didn’t have specific numbers on the economic growth, he said because so many people shopped that weekend, it would be impossible to calculate how much money was actually spent.