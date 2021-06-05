East Peoria Farmer’s Market returns to Levee District for the summer

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tenth annual East Peoria Farmer’s Market set up shop for their first night of the season, Friday, June 4.

The market hosted 26 businesses from the area in the Levee District, selling a variety of locally produced and crafted goods.

East Peoria Commissioner Mark Hill, and the event’s organizer for the past two years, said the market is a perfect place to find everything you need, and said it is perfectly located in the city’s commercial hub.

“This is a great place…you can not only look for your farmer’s market needs, there’s also neat, homemade crafts,” Hill said. “If you’re hungry you can also go to any number of shops in the surrounding area.”

Hill said he was excited to see more people visit the market than last year.

The market will run every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will feature live music.

For more information about the market or applying as a vendor, visit the City of East Peoria’s website.

