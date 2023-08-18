EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire near 800 Meadow Avenue Thursday night.

According to East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman, fire crews responded to the structure fire at approximately 9:13 p.m. The Fire was at a commercial property, which contains apartments and a restaurant that is currently not in operation.

Residents were home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries reported.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 worth of damages to the property.

Zimmerman stated that the cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.