EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department will offer free car seat checks on Dec. 6 at its Central Station located at 201 West Washington Street from 1 to 4 p.m.

The department is doing the car seat checks to allow parents and child caregivers to ensure their car seats are properly installed in their cars.

There will be nationally trained child passenger safety technicians available to educate parents and caregivers on car seat safety.

Safe Kids, a national organization promoting car seat safety, said 95 percent of car seats are not installed correctly.

The Dec. 6 car seat check event will be the last one until March 2024.

Those who may need a car seat check can request a free appointment here.