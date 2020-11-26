East Peoria fire department offering free car seat checks

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The city of East Peoria fire department is offering free car seat checks next week.
The event will be Wednesday, December 2nd. It’ll be at the fire department’s central station at 201 w. Washington Street.
Safety technicians will be educating parents and guardians on how to properly install their kids’ car seats.
Covid-19 safety guidelines will be enforced, including required mask wearing for everyone involved.
