East Peoria fire department offering free car seat checks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car Seat Check_1475698262290.jpg

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The city of East Peoria fire department is offering free car seat checks next week.

The event will be Wednesday, December 2nd. It’ll be at the fire department’s central station at 201 w. Washington Street.

Safety technicians will be educating parents and guardians on how to properly install their kids’ car seats.

Covid-19 safety guidelines will be enforced, including required mask wearing for everyone involved.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News