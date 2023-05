EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Sunday afternoon fire that caused $40,000 in damage to a home and a garage was accidental, the East Peoria Fire Department stated.

According to Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman, firefighters were called to the 300 block of Gem Street at about 4 p.m. on a report of a fire. A resident was home at the time and managed to escape unharmed.

No firefighters were injured either.

Both the home and the garage suffered damage, the department said.