EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department said it responded to an industrial accident on Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West Camp Street.

The department responded at 2:18 p.m. to 520 W. Camp St. The accident involved an adult male who suffered a significant arm injury, and was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, the department stated.

While the department in its news release didn’t state what company that was, online maps show that’s a UPS facility. A message left with UPS in East Peoria was not immediately returned.

This story will be updated when more information is available.