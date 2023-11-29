PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Tri-County communities will get federal money to develop or to maintain recreational trails, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

East Peoria will get $200,000 for the final phase of the Camp Street trail project while Germantown Hills will receive the same amount for a planned extension of the Village Park trail.

In all, 19 communities statewide will share $3.7 million which comes from the state’s Recreational Trails Program. The program provides up to 80% reimbursement to recipients for the cost of trail projects, with local sponsors providing the balance of the funding.

Grants may be awarded for land acquisition, trail construction and rehabilitation, purchase of equipment for trail development and maintenance, restoration of areas damaged by unauthorized trail use, construction of trail-related support facilities such as parking and restrooms, and educational programs. according to the governor’s office.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the federal program helps to “maintain these indispensable spaces for bike riders, hikers, joggers and families to enjoy our state’s natural beauty.”

Added Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which administers the federal program: “IDNR is pleased to partner with local governments to construct, improve, and maintain trails that benefit communities throughout Illinois.”