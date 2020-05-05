East Peoria gyms begin to reopen; trainers, athletes ready to get back to work

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For many, weight lifting and exercise is a way of life.

For some, that’s been taken away during the Coronavirus pandemic, but many gyms are now opening back up in East Peoria.

This gives people an outlet to train physically and get some relief mentally.

Normally at noon on a Tuesday, 360 Speed & Performance has full classes. Now because of the pandemic, Eric Crowhurst is only training one or two athletes at a time.

“We probably won’t be normal for another month, maybe even two months to where we’re back to where we were,” Crowhurst said.

Starting May 4, Crowhurst was able to open his gym back up. This allowed college athletes to come back home for personal sessions.

“A lot of my most-competitive athletes have been on me this whole time. ‘When are you gonna be back open?'” Crowhurst said.

One of those athletes is 2019 Dunlap graduate, now University of Iowa tight end Josiah Miamen, who says he is used to state of the art facilities.

“It’s weird coming back home and having to run on a road,” Miamen said.

Both Eric and Josiah say one of the most important things they miss about training is the comradery between coach and athlete.

“Every facility has weights, every facility has a place to run, bikes, stuff like that. But not every facility has a guy that genuinely cares about you and your well-being, and is going to do everything he can to improve you as an athlete, as well as a person,” Miamen said.

“It’s really hard because I love the personal connection, I love being able to help the athletes in person, one on one getting to talk to them not only about sports but how life is going,” Crowhust said.

Crowhurst says the safety and health of his athletes and staff is a priority.

While things are not normal yet, he hopes they will be in the next few months.

Crowhurst says he is accepting appointments now, but classes won’t be available until the pandemic calms down.

360 Speed and Performance is located at 360 Cimmeron Dr. East Peoria, Illinois 61611.

Planet Fitness in East Peoria, located at 105 N Main St, East Peoria, IL 61611, will not be opening yet.

WMBD received the following statement on Tuesday.