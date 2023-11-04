EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria held its 92nd annual Veterans Parade Saturday afternoon.

The parade started at Columbia Street and went down Washington Street, passing the Target and Fondulac Library.

The East Peoria VFW Post 2078 holds the parade to honor those active in the military as well as veterans.

East Peoria VFW Commander Jack Harvey said the veterans get a kick out of seeing all those who come out to the parade each year.

“It’s important to just recognize the veterans, the men and women who sacrifice and keep this country free and safe, and recognize them and say thank you,” said Harvey.

They had about 30 cars in the parade and all those who participated volunteered.