East Peoria High School students back to school in November

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After spending eight months at home, East Peoria Community High School students can return to the classrooms in November.

In July, the school flooded, causing irreversible damage. The school superintendent, Marjorie Greuter, said they lost two school wings and went through asbestos abatement. The doors or walls with water damage had to be replaced.

Greuter planned to bring students back for the fall semester, but those those plans changed immediately. Students had to stick to virtual learning, which started in March because of COVID-19.

Piper Cortez, an incoming senior at the high school, said she was disappointed to hear about the delayed start date.

“I was upset because I just wanted to be back inside and be with all my friends and like talk because you don’t really get to socialize much during [COVID-19],” Cortez said.

Her mom, Suzy Walker-Cortez said she feels like Piper has been robbed of a traditional high school experience and looks forward to the day she can walk back into the building.

“Oh, I’m so excited for her because she’s the baby and hopefully she’s going to have a great rest of her school year,” Walker-Cortez said.

Greuter said she is ready for all kids to be back in the building.

The school building will be open to income freshman Nov. 2. All other students can return Nov. 4.

