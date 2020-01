MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill.– East Peoria High School District 309 students traveling from a school-sponsored event were involved in a crash.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police District 6 responded to a two-vehicle crash on Instereste 74 Westbound. Upon arrival, police said in a Facebook post 14 people were found on a school bus uninjured.

The students were returning from an event in Champaign.