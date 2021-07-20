East Peoria hold public hearing on proposed special service area

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria City Council held a public hearing on a proposed special service area for the Valley View Knolls water system improvement project Tuesday.

East Peoria City Attorney Scott Brunton said the city is considering three propositions.

To approve the special service area, to tie the 87 properties that are serviced by Valley View Knolls water system into the city’s water system. How to finance the project. To approve payment for the financing.

The transition is necessary due to the Valley View Knolls water system aging and not being up to code.

East Peoria Director of Planning and Community Development Ty Livingston said the special service area will let the city spread the taxes to help pay for the project over 10 years.

“It is something that allows to spread that burden out over time and to pay for the installation of, essentially, new water mains, new fire hydrants, and connections to the existing properties,” Livingston said.

The council will vote on the special service area in September.

The full public hearing is available to watch on the City of East Peoria’s Facebook page.