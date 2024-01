EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Warren Place and Nora Lane Monday evening.

According to East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman, crews responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home at approximately 8:23 p.m.

The family was home at the time of the fire but safely evacuated. No injuries were reported during this incident.

Zimmerman stated that damages to the home were estimated at $10,000.