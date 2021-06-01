East Peoria honors the return of injured officer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria City Council honored an East Peoria Police officer with a proclamation during their meeting Tuesday night.

East Peoria Police Officer Jeffrey Bieber was stabbed multiple times outside of a CVS on Feb. 2, while approaching a suspect in a domestic abuse incident.

Tuesday was Bieber’s first day back on the job since the incident. Bieber said he was thankful for all the support he received.

“I remember being wheeled out of the trauma room…and there were multiple officers, coworkers, who came in the middle of the night, they weren’t even working, and they lined up there giving me high-fives, it meant a lot,” Bieber said.

Mayor John Kahl said the council will always support local officers.

“This council, absolutely 100%, supports the men and women of law enforcement, we always have, and we always will, our support will not waiver,” Kahl said. “Every day you get up to protect us, you will always be in our thoughts and our prayers., that you go back to your families safely at night.”

The full meeting can be watched on East Peoria’s Facebook page.