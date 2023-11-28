EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The East Peoria Beautification Commission wants competitive local residents to get into the holiday spirit.

According to a Beautification Commission Facebook post, the 2023 Christmas Splendor Exterior Decorating Contest will be part of the East Peoria Festival of Lights.

Anyone within the corporate city limit is free to enter. Entries are accepted from Nov. 18 through Dec. 7.

Categories in the contest include business/church/school, neighborhood, and home divisions.

2022 Christmas Splendor contest winners and those using professional lighting services are not eligible.

More information can be found here.