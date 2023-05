EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department, on Thursday, responded to a house fire at 203 Oakbrook Drive.

According to an departmental news release, firefighters responded to the single-family residence shortly after the fire was reported at 10:37 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman stated the fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.