East Peoria increases pay for mayor while serving additional city role

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The mayor of East Peoria is set for a pay raise beginning in 2023.

In mid-January, the East Peoria City Council approved an ordinance that would increase the mayor’s salary to $98,915, if they are also taking on the role of city administrator. The ordinance go into effect in May of next year, following April’s municipal election.

The mayor’s current salary is $71,379.

According to East Peoria finance commissioner Mark Hill, there hasn’t been a city administrator during the council’s current term. During this time, Mayor John Kahl has served as full-time mayor and city administrator.

“It was actually an evaluation of our positions and how we were operating that position and how now with the nonrenewal of the city administrator role that this came about, and said what would be an appropriate salary for a person doing all these roles,” Hill said.

Hill said the city now has three different pay scales for part-time mayor, full-time mayor, and full-time mayor serving as the city administrator.

If East Peoria hires a city administrator, the mayor’s pay will return to full-time only.