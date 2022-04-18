EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria city officials issued a boil advisory Monday afternoon.

The following streets are affected until further notice:

Illini Drive

Indian Circle

Kaskaskia Court

Lasalle Drive

Lafayette Lane

Marquette Avenue

Montclair Court

Arrowhead Court

Blackhawk Court

Scenic Bluff Drive

Manor Lane (to include FonDuLac Woods Health Care Facility)

Fawn Haven Drive

Joliet Court

Mackinac Drive

Coventry Lane

Ottawa Court

Campanile Court

Campanile Drive

301 through 1116 Highview Rd

Wilmar Terrace

Mount Aire Drive

Woodland Hills Drive

Iron Bark Court

Dogwood Court

Walnut Court

Honey Locust Avenue

Pecan Court

Castle Lane

431 through 714 Arnold Road

Baker Street

Ridge Lane

Fraser Street

FonDuLac Place

2706 through 2908 FonDuLac Drive

According to the city’s website, water advisories are issued when water utility is restored to an area.

Residents affected are encouraged to bring water to a boil for at least five minutes, but it is safe to do laundry and take a shower.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.