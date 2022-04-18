EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria city officials issued a boil advisory Monday afternoon.

The following streets are affected until further notice:

  • Illini Drive 
  • Indian Circle
  • Kaskaskia Court
  • Lasalle Drive
  • Lafayette Lane
  • Marquette Avenue
  • Montclair Court
  • Arrowhead Court
  • Blackhawk Court
  • Scenic Bluff Drive
  • Manor Lane (to include FonDuLac Woods Health Care Facility)
  • Fawn Haven Drive
  • Joliet Court
  • Mackinac Drive
  • Coventry Lane
  • Ottawa Court
  • Campanile Court
  • Campanile Drive
  • 301 through 1116 Highview Rd 
  • Wilmar Terrace
  • Mount Aire Drive
  • Woodland Hills Drive
  • Iron Bark Court
  • Dogwood Court
  • Walnut Court
  • Honey Locust Avenue
  • Pecan Court
  • Castle Lane
  • 431 through 714 Arnold Road
  • Baker Street
  • Ridge Lane
  • Fraser Street
  • FonDuLac Place
  • 2706 through 2908 FonDuLac Drive

According to the city’s website, water advisories are issued when water utility is restored to an area.

Residents affected are encouraged to bring water to a boil for at least five minutes, but it is safe to do laundry and take a shower.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.