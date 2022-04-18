EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria city officials issued a boil advisory Monday afternoon.
The following streets are affected until further notice:
- Illini Drive
- Indian Circle
- Kaskaskia Court
- Lasalle Drive
- Lafayette Lane
- Marquette Avenue
- Montclair Court
- Arrowhead Court
- Blackhawk Court
- Scenic Bluff Drive
- Manor Lane (to include FonDuLac Woods Health Care Facility)
- Fawn Haven Drive
- Joliet Court
- Mackinac Drive
- Coventry Lane
- Ottawa Court
- Campanile Court
- Campanile Drive
- 301 through 1116 Highview Rd
- Wilmar Terrace
- Mount Aire Drive
- Woodland Hills Drive
- Iron Bark Court
- Dogwood Court
- Walnut Court
- Honey Locust Avenue
- Pecan Court
- Castle Lane
- 431 through 714 Arnold Road
- Baker Street
- Ridge Lane
- Fraser Street
- FonDuLac Place
- 2706 through 2908 FonDuLac Drive
According to the city’s website, water advisories are issued when water utility is restored to an area.
Residents affected are encouraged to bring water to a boil for at least five minutes, but it is safe to do laundry and take a shower.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.