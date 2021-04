EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family business is closing its doors after two decades.

Friday, April 30, is the last day for Basta East Port in East Peoria. The owners, Bill and Kathleen Backes, took to Facebook to make the announcement.

They say after more than 20 years, they’re thankful for all the valued customers they’ve had over the years. They also thanked their daughter for helping them make the business a success.

The owners said they’re looking forward to retirement and more family time.