East Peoria Jersey Mike’s donating Wednesday sales to Easterseals Central Illinois

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A national sandwich chain is giving back to a local organization.

Wednesday, March 31st Jersey Mike’s East Peoria location is donating 100% of its sales to Easterseals in Central Illinois.

It’s part of the company’s 11th annual Day of Giving. During March, Jersey Mike’s has been celebrating a nationwide month of giving.

The Director of Operations for the East Peoria store says the event is a way to support their community.

“Our goal is to give back, people come and see us, and we want to give back to our community and that’s just our way of contributing and making a difference in our communities,” said Johnna Larue, Director of Operations-East Peoria Jersey Mike’s.

She says nationwide, the company is hoping to donate around $8 million dollars this year.

The East Peoria store is open from 10:00am until 9:00pm on Wednesday.