EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria has announced they will open up designated buildings as cooling centers during the upcoming heat wave.

EastSide Centre and the East Peoria Civic Plaza will be open as cooling centers during their regular operating hours.

The buildings will be open for those who do not have access to air conditioning during the high temperatures this coming week.

EastSide Centre is located at 1 EastSide Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The East Peoria Civic Plaza is located at 401 W. Washington Street and is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s all next week. As of Saturday afternoon, on Wednesday, the high is expected to be 98, and on Thursday, the high is expected to be 99.