East Peoria man brings Wee Tee Golf course back to life

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One mini golf enthusiast from East Peoria has restored the original golf course from Wee Tee Golf Center, a Peoria favorite that dates back to 1949.

Jack Baugh bought the more than 70-year-old, original obstacles after Wee Tee closed in 2017. He said with the help of a local carpenter and his wife, it took him four years to restore the pieces and build a course in his backyard sports court in East Peoria.

“When I acquired them in 2018, they were in pretty rough shape,” Baugh said. “I bought all new parts for them…almost all of them needed new motors, belts, wood.”

Baugh said his love for golf started at Wee Tee where he used to play as a kid. He said he hopes the course can be enjoyed by others in a Peoria Park someday.

“I wanted these mini-golf course obstacles ever since I was a kid, as early as I could hold a golf club,” Baugh said. “My passion’s really to restore these mini-golf course obstacles as I played on it so that younger generations can enjoy them too.”

Baugh said the course won’t be complete until he builds the final obstacle–a ball-collecting, clown head.

“If you were good enough to put the ball into the center hole a buzzer would sound and you would get a free round of golf,” Baugh said.

Baugh is asking for the community’s help with the project. If anyone has a picture of the clown obstacle, Baugh said to email him the photo(s) at baughj@outlook.com.