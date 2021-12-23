East Peoria man dies after falling from a ‘significant height’ at Caterpillar Mapleton plant Thursday morning

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 50-year-old East Peoria man has been pronounced dead after falling from a “significant height” at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

The man worked for a local contractor and was working on the property.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Timber-Hollis Fire Department, and AMT responded to the scene at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation by Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time, pending notifications.

