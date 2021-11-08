East Peoria man dies after motorcycle crash Saturday night

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 53-year-old East Peoria resident is dead after a crash involving the motorcycle he was riding and another vehicle.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office responded to the intersection of Meadow Avenue and Shady Knolls Drive in East Peoria for a report of a dead man.

John Miller, 53, of East Peoria, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy completed Monday showed the cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma. Toxicology is pending.

The case is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police, the East Peoria Police Department and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.