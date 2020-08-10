East Peoria man dies in Saturday evening motorcycle crash

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria man is dead after crashing his motorcycle just minutes after eluding East Peoria Police.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says around 11:13 p.m., 25-year-old Craig B. Spurlock, Jr. of East Peoria was speeding on his motorcycle on the Cedar Street Bridge in Tazewell County on Saturday, Aug. 8 when an East Peoria police officer attempted to stop him.

Officers said Spurlock fled from the attempted stop and crossed into Peoria, where he continued speeding until he collided with a vehicle at or near the intersection of S. McArthur Highway at W. Millman St. They said the vehicle involved in the collision reportedly left the scene of the crash.

Peoria Police, Peoria Fire crews, and Advanced Medical Transport were dispatched to the scene after Spurlock had been seriously injured.

Spurlock was transported to Peoria’s OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:54 p.m.

Harwood said the autopsy on Spurlock indicated he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries. A toxicology report is pending.

Illinois State Police are still investigating the case.

