East Peoria man sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria man was sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon Wednesday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois Press release, 29-year-old Joshua Dunn was sentenced to 42 months in prison with three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Dunn’s prior felony convictions were for domestic battery and was on supervised release at the time of this offense.

Dunn had stolen the Glock 9 mm firearm from a family’s residence and lied about its whereabouts to law enforcement. East Peoria Police located the firearm with Dunn in a local hotel room.

Dunn pleaded guilty on April 30, 2021, and has remained in the custody of United States Marshals since his arrest on Jan. 10, 2020.

East Peoria Police investigated the case with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Pekin Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine G. Legge represented the government in the prosecution.