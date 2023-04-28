EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria man has been sentenced on methamphetamine charges Thursday.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release, 61-year-old George Guynn was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute at least five grams of meth.

Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing showed Guynn sold meth twice in June and July 2022. In the first sale he sold 55.6 grams of 99% pure meth, and on the second occasion, he sold 28.1 grams of 96% pure meth.

The FBI searched his apartments in August 2022 and located approximately 46.6 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia. Guynn was arrested on a federal warrant in August 2022.

He was indicted and later pleaded guilty in November 2022. Guynn has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest.

When he completes his sentence, he’ll serve four years of supervised release, the federal version of probation.