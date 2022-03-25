EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A U.S. District judge sentenced an East Peoria man to 12 years and seven months behind bars for possession of child pornography Wednesday.

According to a Department of Justice press release, up until March 2021, 37-year-old Noah Joseph Smith had been out on supervised release following a prior conviction for receipt of child pornography.

In March last year, A U.S. probation officer visited Smith’s home, where they discovered a phone that had not been reported as required under release conditions.

An investigation revealed smith had numerous videos and images of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid said Smith has a laundry list of convictions involving the sexual exploitation of children dating back to 2007.

Smith was indicted for possession of child pornography in April 2021 and pled guilty in September 2021. He was also sentenced to two years in prison for violating his supervised release, which will run concurrent to his other sentence.

“We will vigorously prosecute those who prey upon children,” U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris said.

On top of his sentence, Smith will have a life term of supervised release and will be required to pay $23,000 in restitution.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s office, The United States Probation Office, and the United States Secret Service contributed to the investigation.