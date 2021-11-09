East Peoria Marina harbormaster arrested for theft of government funds

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Police arrested the harbormaster of the East Port Marina after executing a warrant on 701 Mariners Way at 8:30 Tuesday.

According to a press release from East Peoria Police, Harbor Master Ronald Roberts was arrested for the theft of more than $100,000 in government funds and forgery.

Roberts was arrested and transported to the Tazewell County jail without incident, according to a press release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the East Peoria Police Department.