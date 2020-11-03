East Peoria Mayor defies state and local health department guidance, says he won’t enforce COVID-19 mitigation plan

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Mayor John Kahl says he’s not enforcing the state’s COVID mitigation plan that starts Wednesday in region two.

He says local businesses have been hit hard enough and fears another closure could be permanent for some local bars and restaurants.

Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing their options and deciding whether to stay open or close.

“The safety of the employees and the safety of our customers is of the utmost importance. We want to be a part of the solution not really part of the problem,” said Sabina West, manager at Firehouse Pizza & Pub.

Starting Wednesday, indoor dining closes. Bars and restaurants can have outdoor seating open until 11 p.m. West says Firehouse Pizza & Pub will be following the guidelines.

“Unfortunately, we’ve decided to go back to curbside pickup and delivery only,” said West.

On Monday, East Peoria Mayor John Kahl says he’s not enforcing the restrictions.

“We took the position to reopen East Peoria back on May 1st and a lot of our businesses were devastated when they were locked down originally and I just don’t think they can go through a round two,” said Kahl.

Kahl says no COVID-19 cases have traced to bars and restaurants in the area.

On Monday, the Tazewell County Health Department released a statement in part saying, “No official, including Mayor Kahl, has had a recent conversation with TCHD or been given permission to speak for the health department on this developing issue.”

“This is their livelihood they put their life savings into this business and for the government to come in and shut down a business without a just cause, we don’t support that,” said Kahl.

Still, West say it’s too big of a risk to stay open.

“He might be able to basically not enforce the mitigations, however, that doesn’t necessarily mean the state, the state may not,” said West.

Bill Backes, the owner of Basta at East Port, says he’s taking advantage of Mayor Kahl’s decision.

“I’d be a fool not to,” said Backes.

He says he doesn’t expect his business will be shut down.

“I’m going at the urging of our Mayor to stay open. If it happens, I’m following his lead. I can’t see any repercussions for that,” said Backes.

Leaders at the Tazewell County Health Department said, “Denying that COVID-19 is real, disregarding the mitigations and ignoring strong public health guidance for safety only makes COVID worsen in our community and does nothing to get us back to normal or slow infection in our community.”

Leaders at the Illinois Department of Public Health say they’re tracking the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate. It’ll determine if and when the restrictions are relaxed, stay the same, or if more are needed to stop the spread of the virus.

