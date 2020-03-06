East Peoria Mayor focuses on budget, future development in State of the City address

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Mayor John Kahl says the state of his city is one of confidence and promise.

In his annual address Friday morning, Kahl highlighted the city’s pending budget, roads and construction, and future development opportunities in the area.

“You’re going to see a lot of reinvestment back into the community. So, you know, we built out the downtown, it’s a beautiful downtown. We’re not going to sit back and rest on our laurels, we need to focus forward and continue to build upon that,” said Mayor Kahl.

Another focus for the year is branding East Peoria as a place to live, work, get an education, and enjoy.

Mayor Kahl says the branding project will combine forces between the city and schools, park districts, and libraries.

“I have a really confident feeling about our future in East Peoria, not just from a development side of it, but we have a great counsel. It’s working very hard together to focus on a lot of common goals,” said Mayor Kahl.