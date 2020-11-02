Mayor John Kahl: “East Peoria will not be enforcing the restrictions” placed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Defying the Governor and continuing to support local businesses.

That’s the plan East Peoria Mayor John Kahl is sticking to.

Kahl took to Facebook Sunday night, the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced further mitigations to be placed on Region 2, which includes East Peoria.

“East Peoria will not be enforcing the restrictions that will be imposed by the Governor on our business community in the coming days. We will continue to support the rights of all members of the business community to remain open. The businesses of East Peoria have done their part throughout these challenging times and not a single one of them has been found by the Health Department to pose a risk to public health. I ask for your continued support of all members of our business community!” Mayor John Kahl | City of East Peoria

This story will be updated.