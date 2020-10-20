East Peoria names new interim police chief

Rich Brodrick takes the oath of office while being promoted to the position of East Peoria Police interim chief (credit: East Peoria Police Department Facebook page)

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department has named a new interim police chief.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Rich Brodrick will now serve in the interim role. He was officially promoted and sworn into the command position during Monday’s East Peoria city council meeting.

The announcement comes after the former chief, Steve Roegge resigned. Roegge had served as chief for 20 months. Previously, he had been with the Peoria Police Department for 31 years. WMBD is still working to learn what prompted Roegge’s resignation.

Monday’s East Peoria city council agenda stated that Brodrick will remain in the position until the council selects a permanent replacement for Roegge.

Additionally, three other officers were promoted Monday night. David Horn is now the interim deputy chief, Ryan Crawford was promoted to temporary sergeant and Keith Mcelyea is now deputy chief.