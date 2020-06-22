East Peoria nursing home trying to reunite residents and family with outdoor visitation

EAST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Reunited outdoors. A local nursing home getting creative when it comes to bringing together residents and their families in person again.

Hundreds of seniors in Central Illinois haven’t been able to talk to their loved ones face to face for more than three months.

Serenity Assisted living in East Peoria is implementing plans to allow outdoor visits for residents.

Community director of the home, saying its been tough for her clients to be away from loved ones.

She says she hopes to get the visits started later this week.

“We’ve been striving and thinking out of the box, and trying to find ways to do that. So far, I think we’ve been pretty successful. Hopefully, we can start our patio visits so everyone can see each other, I know everyone misses their family,” said Nancy Armstrong, community director of the home.

She also says the home has been connecting family members with loved ones during the pandemic via zoom and facetime.