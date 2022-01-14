East Peoria officer transferred to Chicago rehab facility

PEORIA, Ill, (WMBD) — A police escort is taking one of their own to a rehabilitation facility in Chicago Friday morning.

Officers and deputies from 16 departments are escorting East Peoria Police Officer Karson Klyber to the Pinecrest exit, East Peoria Police Department Detective Robert Vester confirmed.

Two East Peoria cars will escort him all the way to Chicago.

Klyber sustained serious injuries from a DUI crash that happened late Wednesday night on Dec. 29, 2021. He was hit by an intoxicated driver while sitting in a squad car assisting with another crash.

According to a GoFundMe set up to offset expenses, Klyber was unable to feel anything below his waist.

As previously reported, Klyber was at the scene of a previous crash in the eastbound lane of I-74 near milepost 95 in Tazewell county just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 29.

While inside the vehicle with the lights flashing, a Peoria woman driving a white Plymouth van did not yield to the vehicle and slammed into the rear of it.

Ashley L. List, 29, of Peoria, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was later charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and a charge for a violation of Scott’s Law.

