EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The East Peoria Police Department is investigating a Christmas morning burglary at an area gun store.

The EPPD said officers responded to Midwest Firearms at 829 E Camp Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, they found the front door glass had been shattered and several handguns had been taken from the business.

If anyone has information related to the crime, they are encouraged to contact the EPPD at (309) 427-7704.