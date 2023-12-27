EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The East Peoria Boat Club will be hosting the 20th Annual Polar Plunge to ring in the New Year.

A fundraiser for charity, Polar Plunge participants will be “freezin’ for a reason”. With $197,210 raised to date, this year’s fundraising goal is $10,000 and to beat the record of 459 jumpers.

“The Polar Plunge is fun, annual event that began in 2002 thanks to the support of our sponsors, volunteers and jumpers” said Jeni Whitten, Polar Plunge Coordinator.

She continued, “Each year East Peoria Boat Club selects a different local non-profit as the beneficiary and this year Spring Bay Fire & Rescue will receive the proceeds from the Polar Plunge. We invite the community to enjoy the food, craziness, tunes and the plunge.”

Awards will be given for the Best Dressed Individual and Best Dressed Group.

Attendees can enjoy food, drinks, music provided by DJ Todd Peterson of Music Traxx. All are welcome, jumpers and non-jumpers alike.

Doors open at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the East Peoria Boat Club with registration beginning at 10 a.m. The jump will commence at 1 p.m.

Online registration can be found here.