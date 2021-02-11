East Peoria Police announce results of Super Bowl weekend traffic enforcement

EAST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department announced the results of its Super Bowl enforcement campaign Thursday, Feb. 11.

Police issued 13 citations and made one arrest. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click it or Ticket enforcement effort lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8.

East Peoria Police Chief Rich Brodrick said officers continue to work to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure drivers follow traffic laws.

“Motorists should understand that we are serious about cracking down on impaired drivers and other traffic safety law violator, we do this to save lives,” Broderick said.

The campaign was made possible by the Federal Highway Safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation.