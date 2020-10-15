East Peoria Police chief resigning

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Police Chief Steve Roegge will be resigning.

East Peoria Mayor John Kahl has confirmed that Chief Roegge will be resigning this Friday, October 16.

Chief Roegge was sworn in as chief of police in March 2019. He has served the Peoria Police for 31 years.

This Story will be updated when more information is available.

