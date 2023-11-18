EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department has set up seat belt enforcement zones in the city, along with the Illinois State Police throughout the state, from now through Nov. 28.

The police department is joining ISP to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket” during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The goal of the extra enforcement is to reduce crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities. The East Peoria Police Department said correct seat belt use is the best way to protect vehicle occupants.

The ISP said the statewide seat belt usage rate is at 93%. The enforcement is set to catch the people who are a part of the remaining 7% who do not use their seat belts.

“Wearing your seat belt is second nature for most,” said Chief David Catton. “We’re looking for the 7% of Illinois motorists who skip this lifesaving step.”

The department said drivers and passengers without a seat belt can expect to get a ticket from them as they step up patrols and have seat belt enforcement zones from now until Nov. 28 in East Peoria, as well as throughout the state.

The East Peoria Police Department would also like to remind those who plan to celebrate throughout the week with alcohol or other impairing substances:

Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

If you’ve been drinking or using marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, or call a family member to get you home safely.

Use your favorite ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft, or use public transportation.

Use your community’s designated driver program

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver

The Thanksgiving enforcement detail is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation.